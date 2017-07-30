Tottenham target €25m bad boy banned from UK for assault

Tottenham have been linked with an unlikely move for PSG’s Serge Aurier, despite uncertainty whether the defender is allowed into the UK.

Aurier was refused entry into the UK last season, missing PSG’s Champions League game against Arsenal, following a conviction for assault.

Having lost his place at PSG to Dani Alves, Aurier is now looking for first team football and Tottenham are looking for fresh reinforcements given Kyle Walker’s recent move to Manchester City.

Accrording to a report in Le Figaro, Tottenham are in pole position along with Inter Milan, after Manchester United dropped their interest in the controversial Ivory Coast international.

PSG are likely to demand a fee in the region of €25m for Aurier.

Whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will countenance such an offer for Aurier remains to be seen.

Along with this assault for conviction, he was suspended by PSG after criticising then-coach Laurent Blanc and some of his teammates on Periscope.

On the field, Aurier also made some enemies when he celebrated a Cote d’Ivoire goal against Mali with a throat-cutting gesture aimed at the opposition fans.

Aurier has insisted he is changed man. “I’m someone who is very strong mentally,” he told Stade 2. “Aside from that, I don’t follow everything that goes on. Things have happened, and then it continues, it drags on, because people want to talk about it, maybe want to destroy me.

I’m keeping a low profile, I work, I’m trying to stay true to myself.”