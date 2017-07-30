Watch: Jose Mourinho aims brutal personal insult at Antonio Conte as bosses clash

After clashing last season, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte look set to continue their war of words heading into the new campaign.

The pair were involved in a heated exchange on the sidelines last season as they took exception to each other’s antics, and so the ill-feeling was certainly already there.

As reported by the Metro, Conte, perhaps unintentionally, aimed a dig at Mourinho this past weekend as he looked ahead to the new season and what he wants to see from his Chelsea side.

“We know it will be difficult next season. We want to try to avoid a Mourinho season. Two years ago the team ended the league in 10th place and we want to try to avoid this.”

Mourinho was evidently far from impressed with the comment, as he hit back at his Premier League rival, as seen in the video below.

The retort alone will have fuelled the fire between the pair, but this is more than just a war of words on a football level as it seems as though Mourinho has now made it personal given Conte has had a hair transplant and this sounds very much like a dig at that.