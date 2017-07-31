Barcelona flop to be axed, reverse stance after €35m mystery bid rejected

Barcelona are reportedly set to offload Andre Gomes this summer as there have been no incoming bids for teammate Arda Turan so far.

The Portuguese international struggled in his first season at the Nou Camp last year, as his underwhelming performances even led to criticism from the club’s supporters.

In turn, he hasn’t proven to be one of the more popular recent signings, and according to Marca, he may well only last one season with Barcelona.

It’s claimed that with a lack of bids being submitted for Turan, the Catalan giants will change their strategy and look to explore the market for Gomes instead, with coach Ernesto Valverde seemingly fine with the decision to sell.

With too many midfielders on the books, it’s claimed that Barcelona had hoped to sell Turan to raise some more money in the transfer window, but there has been a lack of interest and so in turn it’s Gomes who could now be moved on.

As noted in the report, a €35m bid for the 24-year-old was submitted this summer from a mystery Premier League club, but at the time, Barca opted to reject the offer. They may well now live to regret that if they are serious about getting rid of Gomes, although time will tell if a similar offer arrives.

The former Valencia ace is currently on an extended break after featuring at the Confederations Cup earlier this summer, but he’s due to report back to Valverde and the rest of the squad for pre-season training this coming week and answers over his future will likely follow soon after.