Chelsea ruled out of move for £63m Brazilian star

Chelsea’s hope of signing Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro appear over after Juventus manager Max Allegri ruled out selling the player.

The Premier League champions have been trailing the former Porto defender all summer, and have been heavily linked with a £63m bid, a world record for a defender.

Antonio Conte, a former Juventus manager, has been hoping to add competition to his left-back position with Marcos Alonso the only natural player for the role. And Conte’s need has become greater following Chelsea’s decision to sell Nathan Ake, another back-up, to Bournemouth.

Yet following Juventus’s win over Roma, according to the Daily Star, Allegri has effectively said Chelsea will have to look elsewhere.

“Alex Sandro is Juve and will stay at Juve”, said Allegri. “Sandro is an extraordinary player who has been much improved since he came and still has a lot of improvement, and together with Marcelo I think they are the strongest left-backs in the world.”

Chelsea have already lost out to Manchester City in the battle for Benjamin Mendy’s services, and Conte is hoping to add at least a few new faces to his squad ahead of the season starting.

Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, is another option for Conte as he prepares the club for their return to the competition after missing out last year.