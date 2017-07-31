Chelsea warned over selling to rival clubs

Chelsea have been warned that selling Nemanja Matic to Premier League rivals Manchester United could come back to haunt them.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes the move could backfire on the Premier League champions.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as reported by the Daily Express.

“I wouldn’t say it’s crazy but it’s a risk and we have seen that,” the former Australian international said.

“It can go all the way back to Eric Cantona being sold by Leeds to Manchester United, which completely swung them around way back when the Premier League started.

“I always think the club that’s selling has the inside track in terms of fitness and things like that.

“The bottom line remains if the player does want to leave, if he wants to reunite with Jose Mourinho, there’s no use keeping a player in the dressing room that is unhappy.”

Matic played a crucial role last season as Chelsea won the Premier League in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Yet, following the purchase of Timoue Bakayoko from Monaco, Matic has been rumoured to be leaving West London all summer.

And after undergoing a medical at United over the weekend, appears set to be reunited under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

