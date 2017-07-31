Flirty former Chelsea pair Nemanja Matic and Jose Mourinho exchange compliments after being reunited at Man United

Nemanja Matic and Jose Mourinho like each other very much!

Jose Mourinho signed Nemanja Matic for the second time in his managerial career on Monday as the Serbian midfielder completed his transfer from Chelsea to Manchester United.

Former Blues boss Mourinho, who brought Matic back to Stamford Bridge in 2014 after Andre Villas-Boas had sold him to Benfica in 2011, is clearly delighted to be reunited with the 28-year-old.

Speaking to ManUtd.com, the Special One described Matic as a “Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player”.

He added: “I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31.”

Mourinho doesn’t speak so positively about all of his players – just ask Luke Shaw – so his kind words about Matic are surely genuine.

The feelings are mutual too. Matic responded to Mourinho’s endorsement by flirting back in his first interview as a United player.

Matic told his new club’s official website: “I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

In two spells at Chelsea, Matic racked up 154 appearances for the Blues – three in his first stint and 151 following his return.

He won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge, as well two domestic cups.