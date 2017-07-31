Invaluable Liverpool man weirdly compared to ‘two new signings’ as exit talk distant memory

Adam Lallana believes that an in-form Daniel Sturridge is like ‘having two new signings’ as Liverpool look set to rely on the striker this season.

The 27-year-old managed 27 appearances in all competitions last season, with injuries continuing to plague him and prevent him from playing a more prominent role for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, the signs are all positive in pre-season so far, as he has returned to full fitness and has featured in all five outings this summer.

Provided he can come through the rest of the schedule without any troubles, the England will be raring to go this season, and Lallana can’t wait to see the impact a fully-fit Sturridge will have on Liverpool.

“Studge [Sturridge] has been absolutely brilliant in preseason so far,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN. “He is looking really sharp, and to have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings if we can keep him on the pitch and get him scoring goals. He is a world class player.

“He has come back from the summer looking absolutely brilliant, so fit. He is going to be a massive player for us this season. I can feel it. You couldn’t put a price on him.”

It’s a far cry from speculation last summer and in January over Sturridge potentially leaving Anfield, with his injury problems and the fierce competition at the club forcing him to the sidelines.

Lallana makes a great point in that an in-form Sturridge is a game-changer, but we’re not sure he’ll be like having two new signings, unless he can morph into different roles as a different player.

Lallana went on to add that he wants the best players being linked with Liverpool and would welcome additional reinforcements this summer to put the club in a stronger position to win trophies in the coming years, and he could yet get his wish.