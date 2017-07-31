Jose Mourinho drops major hint Man Utd set to complete £50m signing, shirt number revealed

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has all-but confirmed that the club are on the verge of signing Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

Having already made key signings in defence and attack, the midfield is the next area to address and strengthen where possible.

As reported by The Mirror, Mourinho sounds pretty confident Man Utd are about to bring in reinforcements in the shape of Matic who looks set to secure a £50m move to Old Trafford to seal a reunion with his former Chelsea boss.

Speculation went into over-drive when an image of Matic wearing a Man Utd training top surfaced on social media on Sunday, with many questioning whether it was real or if it had been photoshopped.

While Mourinho didn’t confirm that it was real, he offered a decisive update on the transfer saga which has dragged on for weeks as question marks were raised over whether or not Chelsea would sell to their Premier League rivals.

“I’m waiting for news. I know that he wants the move very, very much,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“I think we have a chance but in football until things are official you never know. is a free jersey, I don’t know if he was there as I haven’t been there today.”

Matic’s arrival will be huge for Mourinho and United, as the 28-year-old Serbian international will act as defensive cover in midfield to not only protect the backline, but also to allow Paul Pogba the freedom to fully express himself so Man Utd get the best out of their record signing.