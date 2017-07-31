Man Utd stars in drugs rage shame after UEFA probe

Man Utd defender Phil Jones has been hit with a two game ban after he verbally abused officials at a drugs test following the club’s Europa League Final victory over Ajax in May.

The England international, 25, will miss both the Super Cup Final against Real Madrid and United’s first Champions League match. Jones was an unused substitute in the Europa League final victory over Ajax.

According to the Daily Mail, Jones gave blood and urine samples but lost his temper with officials after he missed a dressing room photoshoot aimed at honouring the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Jones, who joined Man Utd from Blackburn, has been fined £4475 along with team mate Daley Blind, who was accompanied by a UEFA chaperone to the photoshoot, but was charged with not immediately reporting the doping control station.

Whilst Man Utd have been fined €10k, Jones was charged for insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer, as well as for a ‘lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure’.

Blind, who was born in Amsterdam, was charged for ‘violation and non-compliance with Article 6.05 (a) of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, which states that ‘every player designated to undergo as doping control is personally responsible for reporting immediately to the doping control station as notified’.

Utd have decided not to make a comment at this time.