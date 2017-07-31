Man Utd’s hopes of luring legend back hang in balance

Man Utd’s hopes of luring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Old Trafford in the new year have hit the buffers.

Ibrahimovic is expected to return from a cruciate knee ligament injury at Christmas, and Jose Mourinho has been strongly rumoured to be lining up a deal to resign the player.

Ibrahimovic is believed to have turned down overtures from LA Galaxy, leaving Mourinho and Man Utd in pole position to land the veteran Swede who moved to Old Trafford on a one year contract in 2016.

Yet, according to Tuttosport, AC Milan have emerged as strong contenders for his signature.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a two year stint at the San Siro after failing to impress at Barcelona and Tuttosport believe Milan hold the upper hand in negotiations with Ibrahimovic’s partner enjoying her spell in the Italian city.

After leaving PSG for Man Utd last summer, Ibrahimovic wasted little time in endearing himself to the Old Trafford support with a series of fine displays, before suffering the cruciate ligament injury in April.

Mourinho has brought in Romelu Lukaku, ostensibly to replace Ibrahimovic, but has been keeping an eye on his former charge’s progress from such a serious injury.

Only last week, Mourinho hinted in the Daily Express, that he would be keeping a space open for Ibrahimovic at Man Utd.

“We spent big money on a striker because, with strikers, you either spend or you don’t get,” Mourinho said.

“And we spent because of what happened to Zlatan and we can not allow ourselves to be without an important, strong striker for the first six months of the season.”