Nemanja Matic handed flops’ squad number after signing for Man United from Chelsea in deal worth £35m plus add-ons

Nemanja Matic was assigned a squad number previously worn by several flops after he signed for Manchester United on Monday.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who cost £35m plus £5m in possible add-ons to prise from Stamford Bridge according to the Daily Mail, is United’s new no.31.

A big welcome to our new no.31… #MaticIsRed A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

United’s 31 jersey was last owned by Bastian Schweinsteiger, who failed to make his mark at Old Trafford despite arriving with an incredible CV, including eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League with Bayern Munich and one World Cup with Germany.

Marouane Fellaini was United’s no.31 before Schweinsteiger, while Scott Wootton, Corry Evans and David Jones wore it prior to the divisive Belgian’s arrival in 2013.

Some may object to Fellaini being branded a flop, but he certainly hasn’t been a big success since arriving from Everton.

Meanwhile, Wootton, Evans and Jones made zero Premier League appearances between them as their United careers failed to graduate beyond junior level.

United’s last successful no.31 was arguably Darren Fletcher, who made 340 first-team appearances for the Red Devils and won

Five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, plus the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2018.

Matic wore no.24 and no.24 during his two stints at Chelsea, with whom he lifted four trophies, including the Premier League twice.