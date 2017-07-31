(Photo) Arsenal fans excited as key man drops major hint, rivals say he’s waving goodbye

Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has seemingly dropped a major hint over his future after posting an image on his Instagram account.

Speculation has been rife over his future as he’s in the final 12 months of his contract with Arsenal, with The Express noting that Chelsea are now keen on the 23-year-old.

Having been silent for well over a week on Instagram, it only added to the concern for Arsenal supporters who will undoubtedly hope he stays at the Emirates having just enjoyed his best season at the club since he joined from Southampton in 2011.

Oxlade-Chamberlain steered clear of injuries, stayed fit and found some consistency while showing his versatility too last year, and so Arsene Wenger will undoubtedly be desperate to keep him in north London.

Arsenal fans think this is another indication of his intention to stay, but as seen in the comments box, Chelsea fans and other Premier League rivals have interpreted it a different way. While they may well just be winding them up, they believe that Oxlade-Chamberlain is waving goodbye to the Emirates. Which is it?