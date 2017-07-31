(Photo) Chelsea star and sizzling WAG Daniella Semaan in top form as holiday season isn’t over

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has more competition to be concerned with this season, but it doesn’t appear to be bothering him too much just yet.

The Spaniard will be battling with Tiemoue Bakayoko for a place in Antonio Conte’s starting line-up this coming season, although Nemanja Matic’s exit to join Manchester United this week will ease his fears over being pushed further down the pecking order.

Nevertheless, he’ll still face a real fight to play in midfield with N’Golo Kante also involved, but after being put through his paces during pre-season, he’s now taken a break along with partner Daniella Semaan as both looked to be enjoying themselves in a sun-soaked snap on a boat posted on his Instagram account.

Eagle-eyed followers were keen to point out a few particulars in the image below which could be a source of embarrassment for the 30-year-old, but it’s fair to say he’s happy to kick back and relax while Semaan will undoubtedly steal plenty of headlines too.