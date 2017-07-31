(Photo) Nemanja Matic signs Man United contract wearing new £38 training top

Manchester United officially unveiled new signing Nemanja Matic on Monday after agreeing a deal with former club Chelsea.

The boss: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player." #MaticIsRed A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

The Red Devils used Instagram to share a photo of their new midfielder signing his United contract.

Matic was not dressed in playing kit for the picture.

Instead he wore United’s new grey Adidas training polo shirt, which costs £38 on the club’s official online store.

Matic cost United £35m up front, according to the Daily Mail, who report that Chelsea could earn an extra £5m in possible add-ons.

SEE ALSO: Nemanja Matic handed flops’ squad number after signing for Man United from Chelsea in deal worth £35m plus add-ons

Matic could feature against his former side when United visit Stamford Bridge in earlier November.

Chelsea have won six of their last seven home games against United, drawing the other one.