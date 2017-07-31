Sanchez set for final showdown talks this week

Alexis Sanchez is to meet with Arsene Wenger for the first time this summer on Wednesday as they look to discuss the forward’s future at Arsenal.

Sanchez is due in London tomorrow following an overnight flight from Chile and it is believed he will report for training the following day, according to The London Evening Standard.

It is believed to be the first time Sanchez has met the Arsenal manager since his contract talks have hit the buffers. Sanchez has been linked with lucrative offers from Chelsea, Manchester City, and Paris St-Germain.

Sanchez, 28, has just a year remaining on his £130,000-a-week deal and Arsenal have offered to take his wages to £300,000 – which would make him the best paid player in the Premier League.

The former Barcelona forward had been due to report back for pre-season training yesterday. Yet he was allowed to stay in his home country after telling the club he was suffering from the ‘flu’.

Sanchez is likely to miss the Community Shield against Chelsea on Sunday and there appears little chance of his facing Leicester in the Premier League five days later.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man City players have been openly discussing Sanchez linking up with former manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Guardiola may already have Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at his disposal, but the Spaniard made a world-class forward one of his priorities after criticising City’s efforts in front of goal last season.