Antonio Conte has four-man midfield shortlist, Chelsea eye homegrown stalwart

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, as Antonio Conte looks set to bolster his midfield options.

While it may not be a straight replacement for Nemanja Matic who joined Manchester United this week, the Serbian international’s exit does mean that Chelsea will arguably need more quality and depth in midfield.

Summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko will likely partner N’Golo Kante when he returns from injury, while Cesc Fabregas will of course be firmly in contention too. However, with four major trophies on offer this coming season, Chelsea need depth and The Daily Mail claim that Drinkwater is on their radar.

However, he isn’t the only one as it’s suggested that Renato Sanches, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ross Barkley are also being considered alongside the Leicester ace, and so it remains to be seen who becomes the priority moving forward.

As noted by the Mail, Drinkwater could be a sensible addition in the sense that the 27-year-old would boost the homegrown contingent at Stamford Bridge and that could prove to be very useful.

Nevertheless, it also comes down to whether or not he would be content with a likely back-up role at Chelsea when he is expected to start for the Foxes on a weekly basis.

The same headache will likely apply for the other names in the hat too, but what is clear is that Chelsea do need to continue to add depth to the squad, even though Conte has had a great summer transfer window so far.

Willy Caballero is a useful addition to act as cover behind Thibaut Courtois following Asmir Begovic’s exit, while Antonio Rudiger, Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata add quality right through the backbone of the side. However, there are still gaps to be plugged in case of injuries and suspensions over the season.