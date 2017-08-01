Arsenal demand £13.4m for misfit, accept loss on initial fee as PL rivals enter race

Arsenal reportedly want £13.4m for Lucas Perez as he looks set to leave the club just a year after joining them from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 28-year-old made just 22 appearances in all competitions last season, and although injuries didn’t help, he was often snubbed by Arsene Wenger amid strong competition for places.

Frustratingly, even though he did make an impression when he played, it wasn’t enough to secure more playing time and that has led to the position he’s in now.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal have valued him at £13.4m, and although Newcastle United have entered the race to sign him, they’re not yet ready to match his valuation, which is below the £17m the north London giants paid for him 12 months ago.

It’s claimed that Rafa Benitez lodged his interest in Perez last week but no formal offer has been made and the newly promoted side are said to prefer a loan move.

Their hopes are complicated by the fact that it’s added Deportivo are keen to re-sign the Spanish forward, although their £9m offer fell way short of what the Gunners are looking for which suggests that they’re still some way off reaching an agreement, as per the report.

Having scored 17 goals in 37 games the season before last for Deportivo to warrant his move to Arsenal, a return to Spain may well be the most sensible option for him, especially if he holds outside hopes of making the squad for the World Cup next summer.

It’s all unclear as to what will happen in the coming weeks and where Perez will be, but what is certain is that especially with the signing of Alexandre Lacazette, his playing time will diminish further and a move would make sense for all parties.