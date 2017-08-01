Liverpool face shock £35m bid, Klopp fighting to keep his two best players

Inter Milan have reportedly launched a £35m bid to try and prise Sadio Mane away from Liverpool in a shock move from the Italian giants.

With Jurgen Klopp already battling to fend off interest from Barcelona in Philippe Coutinho, he could now have to divert his attention elsewhere too in order to keep hold of Mane.

According to The Express, Inter have the winger in their sights and are now prepared to make a £35m move for the Senegal international as it’s noted that Liverpool are also being left concerned as Barcelona refuse to drop their interest in Coutinho despite having a £72m bid rejected.

Selling the pair would raise major funds for the Merseyside giants, but they simply can’t afford to do it as they would be losing two of their best players. It would send the completely wrong message to supporters, while it would damage their chances on the pitch.

In turn, it’s no surprise that they’ve been adamant Coutinho is going nowhere as that transfer saga continues to rumble on, and it’s likely that they’ll now have to do the same with Mane, providing that Inter are genuinely keen on the 25-year-old.

Mane was crucial last season, scoring 13 goals and generally impressing in Klopp’s system and style. In turn, with Mohamed Salah joining Liverpool this summer, there are the makings for a dangerous attacking trident along with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, and the German tactician will be desperate to keep all that in place.

He now faces a tough task in doing that it seems, but Liverpool have been resolute on Coutinho so far, and they’ll have to be the same way with Mane if they truly value him as being an indispensable part of their squad.