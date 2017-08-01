Liverpool hero clashes with fans over praise for rival signing

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has sparked a debate with some supporters after praising Man United’s move for Nemanja Matic.

The Serbian international completed his move to Old Trafford on Monday and will be reunited with Jose Mourinho after the pair previously worked together at Chelsea.

While many have praised the move as a great swoop given what Matic can offer to United in terms of providing defensive coverage in midfield to allow Paul Pogba more freedom, it seems not all believe that he’s a top player, or perhaps just wouldn’t fit in well under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

They have a point as it could be argued that the 29-year-old isn’t dynamic enough and his shortcomings could be on show on a more regular basis moving forward as he’ll turn 30 next year.

Hamann believes it’s a “mighty coup” for Man Utd though, and insists that Liverpool would have done well to sign a Matic-like player given the transfer fee was “reasonable” too.

Many have disagreed, as seen in the tweets below, and raised question marks over Hamann’s call on this one, but time will tell how effective Matic is for United and who Liverpool can bring in this summer to address their own weaknesses.

Matic to United is a mighty coup for Mourinhos men.I think LFC missed a trick, type of player we badly need. Fee looks reasonable too — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) August 1, 2017

A defensive midfielder not fitting into a team? Let's carry on as we did then, you'll win jack all without one. https://t.co/qjvWtLqyGj — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) August 1, 2017

None of these is defensive minded. All good players in their own right. Our team lacked balance for a long time https://t.co/oLWzrAUsRK — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) August 1, 2017

I rather have a non dynamic midfield winning the league than a dynamic one winning fuck all https://t.co/IvNHu87LGF — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) August 1, 2017

I'm more worried when the opposition bomb forward https://t.co/HsNOAt6aGQ — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) August 1, 2017

Which slot do you get? https://t.co/ySNwzp8T9S — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) August 1, 2017

Won two trophies last season if I remember correctly. Time to get out your cave https://t.co/Hy4F363Yu4 — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) August 1, 2017