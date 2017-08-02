AC Milan emerge as strong favourites to sign £50m Chelsea star

AC Milan now believe they can convince the player to sign for them, as Chelsea look to resolve the future of controversial forward Diego Costa.

Costa has been consistently linked with a return to his former side Atletico Madrid, but according to the London Evening Standard, the Italian side have grown increasingly confident if their chances of signing the Spanish international.

As reported in the Standard, Costa’s representative Jorge Mendes is aware Milan are only interested in a permanent transfer.

Until recently, Mendes had only seen Milan as a club to loan Costa from Chelsea, until Atletico’s transfer ban expires in January.

Yet the Spanish side, reportedly to be still heavily in debt, have made no significant progress in agreeing a deal with Chelsea.

There have been suggestions that, given Costa’s determination to leave Stamford Bridge, Atletico would try and resign the player for below his value.

Madrid have offered just £26m so far, and even though Costa is clearly not a part of Antonio Conte’s long-term strategy, Chelsea are reported to be asking for around £50m.

Costa still has two years left on his contract, and last season was reportedly offered a £30m a year contract with Chinese side

Tianjin Quanjian.

Within weeks of helping Chelsea lift the Premier League title, Costa revealed he had been told by Conte to find a new club ahead of the season.

Costa’s determination to rejoin Atletico, who are banned from signing any new players until January, has ensured his future is far from decided yet.