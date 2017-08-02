Ajax make fine gesture in support of stricken player

Ajax showed their support for their stricken player Appie Nouri, as they stopped play during their Champions League qualifier with Nice.

As the ball went out of play during the game, the Ajax players stopped playing and joined in the crowd for a minute’s applause of Nouri.

The crowd had begun their minute’s applause for the player who suffered severe brain damage last month.

Nouri fell to the ground during a friendly with Werder Bremen and has since been in intensive care since.

Despite the significance of the Champions League qualifier, the Ajax players simply stopped playing after the ball went in for a throw in to join in with the applause from the fans.

The referee was rushing the players to take the throw which eventually lead to the players carrying on after about 20 seconds.

Ajax’s show of solidarity has received much praise on social media

Before the first-leg, Nice forward Mario Balotelli showed his support for the player by displaying his shirt with the words, “stay strong Appie”.

