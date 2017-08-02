Barcelona grow tired of Neymar transfer saga as club eye-up potential replacements, Dortmund and Juventus stars being targeted

Spanish giants Barcelona are targeting Juventus and Borussia Dortmund stars Paulo Dybala and Ousmane Dembele as potential replacements for Neymar should the Brazilian’s world-record £196M move to PSG materialise, with the Catalan side reportedly growing tired of the seemingly never-ending transfer saga surrounding the forward, as reported by the Independent.

As per the Independent, senior officials and players at the Nou Camp are reportedly growing increasingly tired at the stance taken by Neymar’s representatives, with the club coming to terms with the fact that letting the player go may not be the end of the world.

Sources high up at the Spanish club have reported that the mood at the club has changed over the past few days, with those at the top reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with what seems to be more than greed the Brazil star’s representatives, according to the Independent.

With Neymar’s move to PSG looking more and more likely with every passing day, it seems that the Catalan giants have turned their attentions to finding a replacement for the forward, with both Dybala and Dembele being targeted, report the Independent.

As also reported by the Independent, Dybala is reportedly very close with current Barca star Lionel Messi, however Dortmund wide-man Dembele will apparently be much easier to purchase, with the player seemingly available for around £70M.

Should Neymar swap Spain for France in a world-record move this summer, it’ll definitely be interesting to see who Barcelona sign as they look to replace the seemingly irreplaceable Brazilian forward.