Barcelona star allowed to miss training amid PSG rumours, forward expected to move for world-record £196M fee

Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar has been allowed to miss training today amid rumours that the player is set to move to Ligue 1 side PSG for a world-record fee, according to Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, Neymar spent around 40 minutes at the club’s training ground in Catalunya, which he spent telling his team mates that he was to be leaving the club to move to France.

Neymar, who scored 13 and assisted 15 in 30 league games for the Blaugrana last season, flew back to Spain from Dubai on Tuesday following the end the club’s pre-season tour of the US, report Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, one of Neymar’s agents, Wagner Ribiero, has reportedly arrived in Paris according to the agent’s Twitter, with PSG president Nasse Al-Khelaifi believes that negotiations between the two clubs are going well, and that the player is likely to be moving to the Ligue 1 side in a world-record £196M deal.

Should Neymar complete his mind-blowing £196M move to PSG, it’ll surely be a deal that’ll still be a world-record for decades to come.