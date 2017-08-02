Chelsea set to go back in for £23M-rated Italy international, Blues boss Conte eager to strengthen squad

Chelsea have reignited their interest in £23M-rated Inter Milan and Italy international Antonio Candreva, with Blues boss Conte wanting to sign the winger as competition for current Chelsea star Victor Moses, according to the Mirror.

Inter Milan have, as reported by the Mirror, lined up Lazio forward Keita Balde as a replacement for the Italian, with the former European champions reportedly ready to sell the player should they pip rivals Juventus to the signing of Lazio man Balde.

Blues boss Conte, who won the Premier League title in his first year in England, is eager to be reunited with £23M-rated Candreva report the Mirror, as the Inter star had previously played under Conte for the Italian national team.

Conte had previously been interested in signing the 30-year-old in January, with the Italian now being considered again as Conte looks so strengthen his Blues squad for the coming season, as per the Mirror.

Should Conte manage to bring Candreva to Stamford Bridge, it’ll provide stiff competition for current Blues stars Pedro and Victor Moses, and Chelsea look to retain their Premier League title this coming season.