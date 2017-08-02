Liverpool boss Klopp adamant Barcelona target won’t be leaving, £72M bid already been rejected for potential Neymar replacement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho will not be leaving Anfield this summer, with the midfielder attracting serious interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, Neymar is “90%” likely to be leaving Spain this summer in favour of a move to PSG, with Sky Sports also reporting that Reds star Coutinho will find it hard to turn down a move to the Camp Nou.

Liverpool have already turned down a £72M bid from Barcelona for Coutinho, who has recently signed a new five-year deal at Anfield, and despite the Blaugrana preparing a second bid for the midfielder, Liverpool boss Klopp has insisted that the player will be going now where, report Sky Sports.

When speaking about the rumours surrounding Coutinho, saying that “If you say he is not available to be sold, where is the interpretation?”. Klopp added that “The word ‘not’ means there is no interpretation. There is nothing new.”

With Coutinho set to stay at Anfield this summer according to Klopp, Liverpool are looking as strong as they’ve ever been as they look to win their first league title in 27 years.