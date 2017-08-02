Liverpool target set to turn down new deal, club set to trigger £48M release clause next summer

Liverpool target Naby Keita is set to turn down a new deal at current Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, with the Reds set to go in for the midfielder next summer when the £48M release clause in his contract becomes active, according to the Mirror.

Leipzig chairman Ralf Rangnick has conceded that the fact that 22-year-old Keita will not be extending his current deal at with the German side, which expires in 2020, as per the Mirror, with the Reds having halted their pursuit of the Guinea international after two bids were turned down in order, with the Merseyside club favouring a move next summer where they can get the player on a cut-price deal.

Leipzig chairman Rangnick has stated that he is “not currently assuming that we will be able to extend his contract prematurely”.

Liverpool’s last bid of £66M was rejected by the Bundesliga runners-up, as Jurgen Klopp’s side were told that the player was not going be sold for any price, report the Mirror.

Keita scored eight and assisted eight in 31 league games for newly-promoted Leipzig last season, as the Germany side finished runners-up behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season.

Should Keita make the cut-price £48M move to Merseyside next season, Liverpool fans may be thanking their lucky stars that they waited to sign the player in regards to the amount they’re to save on the probable transfer.