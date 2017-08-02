Man Utd give immediate debut to £40m Premier League champion

Man Utd new man Nemanja Matic is set to make his debut in a friendly against Sampdoria, just days after signing at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has chosen to start the Serbian midfielder, who played under him at Chelsea, as he makes seven changes to his Man Utd side ahead of the game against the Italian side in Dublin.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea takes his place again in goal.

England international Jesse Lingard and De Gea’s deputy, Sergio Romero, have not been included in the Man Utd squad.

Victor Lindelof, a recent signing from Benfica, and Chris Smalling also start as Mourinho ponders his defensive options ahead of the Super Cup against Real Madrid next week.

Man Utd hope to have fellow Spaniards Juan Mata and Ander Herrera fit for the game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League winners.

Utd still have Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young unavailable due to long-term injuries.