Matic makes smashing start he boots ball into female fan’s face

Nemanja Matic made a smashing debut for Manchester United tonight, literally, as a female spectator can testify.

In his first game for United since his £40m move from Chelsea, Matic accidentally hoofed the ball at the supporter’s face, breaking her glasses in the process.

As reported in Metro, United were playing their final pre-season friendly in Dublin against Sampdoria.

Jose Mourinho’s side took the lead with a fine effort from Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Matic caught the eye throughout the first-half and United’s new midfield enforcer enjoyed the attention of the United support.

Having blasted the ball at the female’s face, Matic quickly realised his mistake and went up to the woman to offer an apology and a warm embrace.

Despite Matic’s arrival at the club causing much debate on social media, United’s supporters were flooding Twitter with praise for the midfielder’s performance throughout the first half.

Matic could make his official debut next week against Real Madrid in the Super Cup. Mourinho is waiting on the fitness of his Spanish midfielders Juan Mata and Ander Herrera.