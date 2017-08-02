New £40M Man United man says joining club was ‘easy decision’, player persuaded by chance to work with Mourinho

New £40M Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has said that his decision to join the Red Devils and be reunited with old boss Jose Mourinho was a “very easy decision”, according to Sky Sports.

Matic, who was reunited with old boss Jose Mourinho after he signed from Premier League champions Chelsea, has said that the idea of being able to work with the former Real Madrid manager made his decision to leave Stamford Bridge an easy one, report Sky Sports.

On his decision to swap west London for Manchester, Matic said that Manchester is “one of the biggest clubs in the world” and that “my wish was to train with Jose”, as reported by Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, Matic also spoke about the opportunity to work with Jose Mourinho again, as the Serbian international said that the Portuguese manager is a “great coach, and when I worked with him before, he always took the best from me”.

With Matic finally completing his move to Old Trafford, it’ll be interesting to see how the midfielder’s defensive capabilities will help contribute to changing world-record signing Paul Pogba’s role.