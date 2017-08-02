Ronaldinho praise for Neymar’s rumoured £100m replacement

Ronaldinho has been full of praise for fellow Brazilian Coutinho as Barcelona look to replace Neymar.

PSG’s world record £196 move for Neymar is set to be completed in the next few days, and Ronaldinho believes Coutinho fits the bill to step in at the Nou Camp.

“There are only very few players in the world who can replace Neymar – and I have said that I think Coutinho could play for them.

“He is at a level where he could come and fill the gap left by Neymar – but Liverpool will know his worth and after the fees of this summer it will cost Barcelona.”

Ronaldinho, having turned for both PSG and Barcelona in his illustrious career, continued, “I have played for both clubs and of course Barcelona are the bigger team historically – but both clubs are now at a level where they are competing for the biggest trophies.”

“I told [Neymar] that he had to make the right decision for him. I did not want to advise him either way – I have just told him to follow his heart and hopefully that is what he has done.

“There is no doubt that Barcelona will try and replace Neymar – but the problem they have is that clubs now know their financial position.

“The fee for Neymar has been made public and opposition clubs will know that Barcelona have all that money – they are not going to let their best players go cheaply.”

As reported in the Daily Mail, Liverpool are braced for a £100m bid for their Brazilian playmaker, having turned down £72m.