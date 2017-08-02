South American Arsenal star set to stay at club this summer, player willing to fight for first-team place

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is set to stay at the club this summer, with the player willing to compete with teammate Petr Cech for a place in Arsene Wenger’s starting line-up, according to the Evening Standard.

Ospina, who joined the club from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2014, has spent his last two season at the Emirates playing second-fiddle to current first-choice ‘keeper Cech, and as reported by the Evening Standard, has attracted interest from Turkish side Fenerbache.

Opsina did get chances in the Gunners first team last season, as boss Arsene Wenger was willing to start the Columbian in cup competitions, as Ospina made 12 appearances in the FA Cup and Champions League, compared to just two in the Premier League.

In response to the rumours that he was set to fight for his place at the Emirates, Ospina said “I have a contract here, I’m happy and I’m going to fight to the end, I want to continue and win a job.”

With Ospina set to stay at the Gunners this summer, it’ll definitely be worthwhile to see whether the Columbian can dethrone current Arsenal number one Petr Cech and claim a starting place in Arsene Wenger’s side.