Spurs and Inter join Man United in pursuit of PSG star, player may not be allowed entry into UK

Spurs and Inter Milan have joined Manchester United in the race to sign to PSG and Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, however the may not be allowed entry to the UK after the player was convicted of assaulting a police officer last year, according to the Sun.

The story, which was also reported by Le Parisien, states that Spurs and Inter have edged ahead of United in the race to land the defender’s signature, with the north London reportedly in the driving seat due to the fact that they can offer Champions League football, report the Sun.

As per the Sun, Jose Mourinho’s side had reportedly agreed personal terms with the defender in a deal worth around £30M, with the 24-year-old reportedly being out-of-favour with the French side due to the multiple disciplinary offences that he’s faced in the past.

Aurier is still banned from the UK as reported by the Sun, with a hearing for the player having been scheduled for August 7th, which will determine the likelihood of a move to the Premier League materialising.

Should Spurs beat United and Inter to the signing of Aurier, it’ll be interesting to see if the defender can be above current Spurs player Kieran Tripper in the pecking order in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.