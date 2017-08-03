Barcelona eyeing-up 18-year-old, 26-goal Monaco forward as club look to replace £198M-man Neymar

Barcelona are to turn their attentions to Monaco and France forward Kylian Mbappe, as the club look to replace outgoing £198M forward Neymar ahead of the Brazilian’s world-record move to French side PSG, according to le10sport.

After having said goodbye to his Blaugrana teammates on Wednesday, Neymar’s record-breaking move to PSG was all but confirmed as per le10sport, with the club set to highlight Monaco man Mbappe as their number one target this summer.

As reported by le10sport, Barca have already made contact with Mbappe’s family about a preposed transfer, with the Spanish side having already began talks with Mbappe’s club Monaco about a potential transfer regarding the 18-year-old.

Mbappe is reportedly torn over which club to join, with Barca’s fierce rivals Real Madrid and Ligue 1 side PSG also interest in making a move for the forward, who scored 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the French side last season.

Should Mbappe make the move from Monaco to Barcelona, it’ll be interesting to see how much the forward commands in terms of a transfer fee, and whether the 18-year-old will be able to deal with the pressure of being the world’s most expensive teenager.