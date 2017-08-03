Barcelona set to move for France star, Neymar transfer to fund move for Dortmund forward

Barcelona are set to pursue France and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for outgoing Brazil star Neymar, with the winger set to complete his world-record move to Ligue 1 side PSG, according to Marca.

As per Marca, negotiations between the two clubs have been going on for some time, as the Spanish club had worked out a way to fit both Neymar and Dembele in Ernesto Valverde’s starting line-up, however Barca reportedly didn’t have the funds to fuel a move for the Frenchman.

However, with the pending world-record sale of Neymar, Barca are ready to enter talks with Dortmund over a deal for the former Stade Rennais midfielder, with the Bundesliga club only willing to sell the player should a fee of around £90M be offered by the Catalan giants, report Marca.

Dembele impressed greatly for Dortmund last season, as the French winger managed to score six and assist 13 in 32 league games for the German side last season.

Should Dembele swap Germany for Spain, it’ll be interesting to see what fee the 20-year-old commands, and whether he’ll be able to fill the boots of the outgoing Neymar.