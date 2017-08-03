Barcelona star agrees five-year PSG deal, forward set to move in world-record £450M transfer

Barcelona star Neymar has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, with the Brazilian set to arrive in Paris within the next 48 hours to finalise his world-record move, according to Sky Sports.

Neymar, as per Sky Sports, had already decided to leave the Spanish giants before he joined up with the club for their pre-season tour, following talks with his father and agent whilst on holiday in Rio de Janeiro.

The total value of the Brazilian’s move to PSG is reportedly worth around £450M, which includes the player’s wages, bonuses and £198M buy-out clause, with the Barca winger being offered a wage of £26.8M-a-year, which works out at around £515,000-a-week after tax, as reported by Sky Sports.

Neymar’s soon-to-be former club Barcelona have insisted that former French champions PSG pay the forward £198M release clause “in its entirety”, report Sky Sports.

A source close to the player had been “close” to joining former Premier League champions Manchester United last summer as per Sky Sports, but the forward has ended up choosing PSG after spending the last season in Spain with Barcelona.

Should PSG’s record-breaking deal for Neymar go through and be completed, it would definitely going to be worth keeping an eye on who Barcelona go for as they try to replace the seemingly irreplaceable.