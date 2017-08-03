Chelsea offer £13m hot prospect as makeweight to land Conte favourite

Chelsea are to decide whether to offer top youth prospect Andreas Christensen in order to land Antonio Candreva.

Antonio Conte is desperate to add more faces to the Chelsea squad ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League, and has been linked with a move for Inter’s Candreva in recent weeks.

According to Tuttosport, Chelsea are now prepared to offer Danish international Christensen as a sweetener in order to seal the deal.

Antonio Conte is a known to be a big fan of the former Lazio player, who he managed during his time in charge of the Italian national team.

Christensen has spent pre-season training with the first-team squad, after two successful seasons on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

He has long been regarded as John Terry’s natural successor in the Chelsea defence, but it is as yet unclear whether he has done enough to impress Conte. The Italian manager has signed Antonio Rudiger from Roma but has allowed Kurt Zouma to join Stoke on a season long loan.

Last month, Christensen was linked with a possible £13.4m move to Sevilla and the 21 year old Dane has hinted on social media that he would be interested in a return to the Bundesliga.