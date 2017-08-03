Chelsea prepared to be patient over star’s future, club holding out for original £50M asking price

Chelsea are prepared to wait over the uncertain future of striker Diego Costa, with the Blues adamant that the player will not be sold for anything less than the £50M they are asking for, according to the Daily Star.

Chelsea forward Costa, who scored 22 goals in 42 appearances for the Blues last season, is putting pressure on boss Antonio Conte to get a deal done quickly as per the Daily Star, as the player looks for a way out of Stamford Bridge, with Atletico Madrid his most likely destination.

However Atletico, who sold Costa to Chelsea in 2014, aren’t offering anywhere near the Blues’ £50M valuation they have for Costa, which has opened the door for Serie A side AC Milan to make a move for the Spaniard, report the Daily Star.

Costs has made clear his desire rejoin La Liga side Atletico and is eager for his Stamford Bridge exit to be sorted out as quick as possible, however the west London club are in no hurry to get the deal done and are waiting for Atletico to reach their asking price for the player, as reported by the Daily Star.

Should Atletico refuse to meet Chelsea’s asking price and give up on the Spaniard, it’ll definitely be worth watching what happens to Costa, and whether he’ll stay at the club beyond this summer.