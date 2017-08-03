Chelsea’s furious star forward demands £50m tranfer, citing ‘impossible’ conditions at the club

Chelsea’s Diego Costa is to finally demand a transfer from the club.

The Spain international has claimed Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has made it “impossible” to remain with the club, according to a report in The Independent.

Soon after clinching the Premier League title, Costa spoke to the media, claiming that Conte told him via text message at the end of the season that he no longer featured in his plans.

Costa’s future at Chelsea looks even more bleak with the recent signing of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, who has been given the number ‘9’ squad number.

Costa’s lawyer, Ricardo Cardoso, believes the stance Chelsea and Conte have taken over his client means he will never play for the club again.

Cardoso said, in quotes transcribed by ESPN, “We are going to activate all the legal mechanisms [to secure Costa’s exit] and formally present a transfer request. In three seasons at Chelsea he won two championships, and was the decisive player in those victories.”

He continued, “”There is no way that he can continue to play for Chelsea, a message which has been communicated various times to those in charge there. And he will not play for any other club that is not Atletico Madrid, a club where he had sporting success, but above all where he was always respected, even after he had joined Chelsea.”