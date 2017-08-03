£37m Man Utd playmaker linked with shock move to Italy

Man Utd playmaker Juan Mata has emerged as a surprise target for Serie A side Roma.

The Italian club are believed to have given up on signing Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, and have now set their sights on signing the former Chelsea player from Man Utd.

Mahrez, a former Premier League player of the year, is hoping to stay in the UK. Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted the player is looking for a move to the Premier League ‘top six’, as reported by Metro.

Roma have sold Mo Salah to Liverpool and are reported to have a budget of around £30million to spend on reinforcements.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Italians have earmarked Utd’s Mata as a potential replacement for the Egyptian international.

Mata was sold to United by Jose Mourinho whilst the pair were at Chelsea, and the Champions League winner looked to be on his way out of Old Trafford when the Portuguese took over.

Yet Mata played a significant role under Mourinho as Man Utd won the Europa League, the League Cup and the Community Shield last season.

Mata, who has one year remaining on his present Man Utd contract, scored the winner in the 2-1 win over Sampdoria last night.