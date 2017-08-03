Paul Pogba now has to prove he is worth £89m demands Premier League legend

Paul Pogba now has to prove he is worth the £89m Manchester United paid to bring him back to the club.

That is the opinion of Matt Le Tissier, the first midfielder in Premier League history to score 100 goals.

After the signing of Chelsea’s defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic earlier this week, Le Tissier believes the addition of the towering Serb will finally free Pogba to prove his worth to the team.

Pogba rejoined United last summer from Juventus, but struggled for form and fluency in his first season back at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Le Tissier said, “After signing Nemanja Matic I’m excited to see how Paul Pogba does, with a bit more freedom to operate in a more advanced position.”

“I’d like to see him take games by the scruff of the neck and show everybody why he’s worth the £89m paid for him.”

United manager Jose Mourinho has again spent big this summer, landing Pogba’s good friend Romelu Lukaku from Everton, Benfica’s Victor Lindelof and Matic.

Le Tissier still believes United will come up short in the title race, saying, “Yes, I think they’ll be up there challenging. I don’t think they’ll win it but I think they’ve done some good business and will be among the top four.”

United face Real Madrid in the Super Cup next week and begin their Premier League campaign against West Ham.