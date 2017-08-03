Southampton ace set to force move away from club, Liverpool preparing another approach

Southampton star Virgil Van Dijk is set to force a move away from St Mary’s summer, with fellow Premier League side Liverpool ready to step in and make a move for the defender, according to the Mirror.

As per the Mirror, Van Dijk and Southampton held a meeting this week in which the Netherlands international told the club that he will still be refusing to play for them, as the player tries to force his way out of the club.

The south coast side now face the rather embarrassing situation of back tracking on their resilience to do business with Liverpool over Van Dijk, report the Mirror.

New Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino was hoping to try and persuade the Dutchman to stay at the club following the player being left out of Southampton’s squad for their pre-season tour, after the defender claimed that he was not in the right frame of mind to play, as per the Mirror.

Talks between the two parties were described as “crucial” to Van Dijk’s Southampton future, with the player cutting off any hopes of him staying by reinstating his desire to leave the club, and making it clear that he wishes to join Liverpool, report the Mirror.

Should Van Dijk end up at Anfield come September 1st, it’ll be interesting to see how far the Reds can push in their rivals in the title race as they look to win their first league title in 27 years.