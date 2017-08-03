United boss Mourinho confirms 21-year-old forward set to stay at club amid speculation surrounding player’s future

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that French winger Anthony Martial is set to say at the club beyond this summer, amid rumours that the player was set to be sold by the Red Devils, as reported by the Daily Star.

As per the Daily Star, reports had been suggesting that the former Monaco man was set to join Serie A side Inter Milan amid speculation over Croatian winger Ivan Perisic’s future, however according to United boss Mourinho, this isn’t the case.

Inter Milan are playing hardball over the transfer of Perisic according to the Daily Star, with United reportedly willing to offer Martial on loan as part of the deal for the Croatian, however former Chelsea boss Mourinho rubbished this speculation by claiming that he cannot afford to lose any more players due to the amount of injuries his squad has suffered from already.

United boss Mourinho said that he needs “options because we have important players injured for a long time. They will be back by the end of the year so our squad is not so big and we need options. We need different players”.

Should Martial still be at Old Trafford come September 1st, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether the France international can cement a place in manager Mourinho’s United starting line-up.