(Watch) Meet Tottenham’s imminent first summer signing who once helped create one of the funniest own goals in history

Southampton back-up goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is set to become Tottenham Hotspur’s first signing of the summer, according to The Sun.

A deal for the 25-year-old shot stopper is unlikely to appease Spurs fans who are frustrated by their club’s lack of first-team recruits.

Gazzaniga has a spectacular past though. At least he did something spectacular once.

He was once involved in one of the funniest own goals ever.

This happened last season when Gazzaniga was on loan at Rayo Vallecano.

Although Gazzaniga wasn’t officially the guilty party as he didn’t touch the ball, meaning the own goal was awarded to defender Alex Moreno, he certainly won’t want to see this again.

And presumably Spurs supporters won’t want to see Gazzaniga in a Tottenham shirt.

Saying that, Paul Robinson did exactly the same thing in an England game and he was loved at White Hart Lane.