AC Milan transfer news: Seven-man striker shortlist, Ibrahimovic not ruled out

AC Milan are reportedly still searching for a striker this summer, and CEO Marco Fassone has insisted that several names are still being considered.

The Rossoneri have already signed 10 new players this summer to address key weaknesses in the squad in both defence and midfield.

Andre Silva will be expected to play a crucial role up front, while youngster Patrick Cutrone has proven in pre-season and in the Europa League qualifiers that he will have a role to play. However, Vincenzo Montella is still arguably short in that department, and Fassone has conceded that another signing will likely be on the way but there is no rush now having worked so quick on the rest of the squad.

“We continue talking about a striker, but must use our time wisely,” Fassone told Sky Sport Italia, as reported by MilanNews.it. “We’re working on it, there mustn’t be any sense of haste, as we don’t want to make a mistake.”

“So far I haven’t said no to any of the names that have been mentioned, and I won’t say no to Falcao or Ibra either, but among the six or seven names that have been suggested we’ve been closer to some than others.

“The doubt we had was whether to make such a significant revolution of the squad or a gradual growth, but Massimiliano Mirabelli and I made this courageous decision and we hope it was the right one.

“We see this as not a one-year project, but over two or three years.”

It remains to be seen who eventually arrives as countless names have been linked, only to fall short of going through. Diego Costa was the latest as he seems intent on moving to Atletico Madrid, while the likes of Andrea Belotti, Alvaro Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have previously been mentioned.