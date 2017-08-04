Arsenal handed massive double boost as deal for £45m target edges closer

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a huge double boost in their bid to finally prise top target Thomas Lemar away from Monaco this summer.

As reported by the Metro last week, the Gunners had a third and improved £45m bid turned down for the 21-year-old, but Arsene Wenger seems adamant about signing the Frenchman ahead of the new campaign.

Having scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 55 appearances last season, Lemar was pivotal in helping Monaco secure the Ligue 1 title, and so it’s no surprise that Arsenal are keen to sign him as they could form a devastating attacking quartet between Lemar, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

As seen in the tweet below, Monaco’s stance on keeping him could be weakening as L’Equipe report on Friday that the French giants want Rachid Ghezzal, and if that move is completed, then it would surely pave the way for Lemar to move on.

L'Equipe;

Lemar wants to move to Arsenal – with the arrival of Ghezzal in Monaco, IF confirmed, could allow him to depart to England. pic.twitter.com/esZryCAj3M — A. (@RegistaRole_) August 4, 2017

To build on that, The Sun report that Lemar has now informed Monaco of his desire to leave and join Arsenal, and all the signs would point towards an eventual deal before the transfer deadline passes at the end of the month.

Naturally, it will still all depend on the ability of the two clubs to reach an agreement on a transfer fee as that remains the main sticking point in negotiations, but it looks as though both parties could be edging ever closer to making a deal.