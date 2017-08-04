Arsenal’s £20m windfall from PL side could be scrapped, Jose Mourinho faces tough decision

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer could reportedly switch his focus from Arsenal defender Calum Chambers to a loan move for Man Utd youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah instead.

The Dutch tactician is looking to bolster his squad ahead of his first season in charge at Selhurst Park, and the defence seems to be a priority.

According to The Sun, a £20m swoop for Chambers could now be put on hold, which will be a disappointment to Arsenal given the fee involved even though perhaps they don’t wish to sell given the 22-year-old’s impressive form last season and in pre-season.

Nevertheless, it’s claimed that despite agreeing on a fee, Palace could look elsewhere first with De Boer keen on a reunion with Fosu-Mensah having previously helped develop his talent at Ajax.

It’s that relationship that he will hope is key to convincing the 19-year-old to move as well as persuading Jose Mourinho to let him leave on loan in order to gain experience and regular football, as the United boss will likely only sign off on a temporary exit with those assurances.

Given the signing of Victor Lindelof this summer, coupled with the fierce competition for places at the back, it may well be the best solution for all parties to allow the loan move to go through.

As for Palace, having refused to pay Liverpool’s valuation of Mamadou Sakho, and now with Fosu-Mensah an option instead of Chambers, as per the Sun, that will give De Boer the opportunity to spend that £20m elsewhere.

That won’t be welcome news for Arsenal who were arguably hoping for that transfer fee to help continue to fund their spending this summer, although keeping Chambers may not be such a bad thing as he has improved and developed into a player capable of competing for a starting berth at the Emirates.