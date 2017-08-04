Barcelona waste no time finding Neymar replacement, but €100m price-tag is major issue

Barcelona will reportedly fly out to Germany next week for talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Ousmane Dembele.

The Catalan giants saw Neymar leave the Nou Camp this week in a staggering €222m deal to Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by BBC Sport, and so they will need to find an adequate replacement to complete their attacking trident.

According to Bild, Barcelona will look toward Dortmund as they see Dembele as an ideal signing, although it’s added that they’ll have to splash out big money on him as the Bundesliga outfit could demand around €100m for him.

While many argue that is well over the top for the 20-year-old despite proving that he is a top prospect, it’s to be expected now given the fee that Barcelona have just received for Neymar.

All their rivals around Europe know that they have significant money to spend and will ensure that they overpay for their preferred targets, and it’s no different for Dembele.

Dortmund are also in a strong position given that he’s under contract until 2021, while they will be in line to make a huge profit given that they signed him from Rennes for just €15m last summer.

The Frenchman has certainly shown why Barca are keen, bagging 10 goals and an impressive 21 assists in 49 appearances in Germany last season.

Time will tell if a deal is done next week, as for now there will be several other alternatives lined up by the Spanish giants as they look to move on from the disappointment of losing Neymar and finding a quality third piece to their attacking trident alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.