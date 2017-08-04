Liverpool injury news: Klopp suffers huge setback, key ace out until October

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow after it was confirmed that Adam Lallana will miss the start of the season due to injury.

The 29-year-old has established himself as a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side since the German tactician arrived, and having missed time last season due to injury, he’ll be devastated to pick up another at this stage just a week away from the start of the new campaign.

As reported on the club’s official site, Lallana picked up a thigh injury in the Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid in Munich on Wednesday evening and will now face a couple of months on the sidelines.

The England international has now started his rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical team, as per Klopp, who sounded bitterly disappointed as he conceded that he’ll have to make do without the midfield ace for months rather than weeks as initially thought.

Further, the Liverpool boss added that it’s unlikely that he’ll have the former Southampton man at his disposal until October, although he holds faint hope that he will return ahead of schedule given his professionalism and the speed with which he has recovered previously.

It’s such a disappointment for Klopp, the club but more so Lallana, as after putting in the hard work all pre-season, he’ll be left shattered by the news that he will now have to work his way back to full fitness after missing the opening stages of the new Premier League season.