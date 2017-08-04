Liverpool launch surprise €17m offer for Ligue 1 midfield solution

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a €17m bid for Rennes midfielder Benjamin Andre, according to reports in France, as Jurgen Klopp eyes midfield reinforcements.

While the German tactician would have wanted to strengthen that area of his squad anyway ahead of the new campaign, the exit of Lucas Leiva has left him further short of options and so it will have to be addressed this month.

According to French newspaper Le Telegramme, Liverpool have extensively scouted the 26-year-old, and they’re ready to submit a formal offer which could be around €17m.

While the arrival of Mohamed Salah is already showing very positive signs in pre-season, the Reds still need additional options alongside Emre Can in the holding midfield positions and Andre could very well be a solution.

It may not be the ideal one that supporters are hoping for, but it could be a sensible one for the short-term at least as Liverpool look to compete on various fronts next season.

Andre moved to France in 2006 when he joined Ajaccio as a youth player, before moving on to Rennes in 2014 where he has been a consistent figure and has seemingly attracted the attention of teams from around Europe.

Time will tell if he does indeed arrive at Anfield, but Liverpool will be considering their options as Klopp looks to continue to bolster his squad ahead of a big season for the club.