(Photo) Alice Campello: Alvaro Morata WAG in stunning form as she settles in London

Chelsea fans welcomed Alvaro Morata to the club last month, while the rest of us were delighted as Alice Campello joined him.

The Italian stunner married him earlier this summer ahead of the pair moving to London for a new adventure, and things seem to be going well for them in the English capital.

While Morata’s focus will soon switch to matters on the pitch with the new season around the corner, all eyes are on his social media account and that of his better half as they adapt to life in London.

Campello continues to steal the limelight though as she keeps her followers updated on Instagram, while she’s also getting plenty of attention from the newspapers who seem to be documenting the couple’s every move.

They made headlines earlier this week on a trip to a local cafe which shows just how much interest there is, but having now had the opportunity to explore London, the real business begins for Morata on Sunday when Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.

